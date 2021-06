(WFRV) – Going to a concert is even more fun when it’s for a good cause.

You’ll want to save the date for Rock the Dock – it’s happening August 21 in downtown Green Bay. Dawn and Rebecca spoke with Local 5 Live with details on this year’s incredibly fun event.

Rock the Dock is Saturday, August 21 from Noon – 10 pm, just head to the city deck in Green Bay.

For the rundown, head to rockthedockgreenbay.org. You can also check out their Facebook event page.