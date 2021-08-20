Rock the Dock this weekend in downtown Green Bay

(WFRV) – It’s time to Rock the Dock – a fun day-long event to raise money for a good cause.

Dawn is the organizer of the event and she brought Chef Ace Champion along with her to the Local 5 Live studios today with a rundown of this year’s event while Chef Ace gives viewers a delicious recipe to try at home. Chef Ace will be giving out tasty samples in this year’s VIP tent at Rock the Dock.

Rock the Dock is August 21 from Noon – 10 pm. Just head to the City Deck in Green Bay. For the full rundown of events, head to rockthedockgreenbay.org and follow on Facebook. You can also follow the #rockthedockgreenbay on social media.

Jamaican Jerk Chicken Breast recipe

Courtesy of Chef Ace Champion

INGREDIENTS

Jerk Chicken Breast

Boneless Chicken Breast 4-8oz. pounded for even cooking

Ace’s Jamaican Spice 2 tablespoons

Italian Seasoning 2 tablespoons

White Wine ¼ cup To thin out the jerk seasoning if needed

Avocado Oil ¼ cup Any oil will work just make sure it has a 400 degree smoke point or higher

Directions for Marinating Chicken

1. Season chicken breast with Ace’s Jerk spice and Italian seasoning then place the chicken in a 1 gallon zip lock bag. Seal, making sure you release as much air as possible. Allow chicken to marinate for at least 30 minutes.

Directions for cooking the Chicken:

1. Remove chicken from zip lock bag. In a large skillet heat ¼ cup of oil on high heat until very hot. Place each chicken breast in the oil one at a time making sure not to splash. Allow to cook until a caramelized dark color has formed, about 2 to 3 minutes on each side.

2. Remove chicken from skillet and place in a small backing dish. While the skillet it hot add a ¼ cup of chicken broth or wine to the pan and mix to deglaze all the spices stuck to the pan. Pour the mixture over the chicken and cook in a pre-heated 320 degree oven for about 10 to 15 minutes based on the thickness. Check the chicken after 10 minutes. The finished tempter should be around 160.

3. Remove chicken from oven and allow resting on the counter for about 2-3 minutes to allow all the juices to settle in

Plating: Slice half of the chicken breast at a 90 degree angle. Serve with your favorite side of veggie or starch.

Recipe Created By: Chef Ace Champion

