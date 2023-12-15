(WFRV)- Founded in 2017 by vocalist Lacey Crowe and guitarist Jason Clark, Bourbon House is a modern rock ‘n’ roll band whose music is heavily inspired by Led Zeppelin, Deep Purple, and Bad Company.

This year, they made Classic Rock magazine’s “hot list” with a full-page feature, were named one of 15 rising rock bands by acclaimed music journalist Matt Wake, climbed Matt Pinfield’s weekly rock countdown, and have been invited to perform at several music festivals this year.

For more information, head to bourbonhouserocks.com or check them out on Facebook.