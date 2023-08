(WFRV)- M.G. Bailey is a one-man show. He can sing, play drums, play guitar, and more all at the same time.

When his last band broke up in 2008, he found himself in his basement, tearing apart forgotten, half-broken instruments and duct-taping them back together. This would lead to his current setup. It allows him to play multiple instruments at once.

M.G. Bailey will be playing tonight at Station 1 Brewing Company in Suamico starting at 6 p.m.

For more information head to mgbailey.com.