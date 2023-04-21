(WFRV) – Own a piece of rock and roll history, a Giannis Antetokounmpo-signed basketball, fashion items, art, and so much more with your winning bid at the Roncalli Catholic Schools annual Pierside Auction.

This school fundraiser is now in its 39th year, and there are two ways to take part.

The online auction starts Wednesday, April 26 at noon. Register at roncalliauction.givesmart.com. The in-person event, which also features raffle items, takes place Saturday, April 29th at 5:30 pm.

It’s at Roncalli High School in Manitowoc. For all the details, check www.roncallicatholicschools.org/auction