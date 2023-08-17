(WFRV) – Dairy manufacturers from throughout the state submitted over 400 entries for the 2023 Wisconsin State Fair Dairy Products Contest, which took place June 22 at the Wisconsin State Fair Park. The contest featured over 50 classes for cheese, sour cream, butter, yogurt, milk, and custard.

In the string cheese category, Ron’s Wisconsin Cheese of Luxemburg took first place for their mozzarella whips.

We spoke with the team about what the win means for the company and what sets their product apart.

You will find Ron’s Wisconsin Cheese at several local grocery stores and their retail store located at 124 Main St, Luxemburg. Learn more at https://www.facebook.com/RonsWisconsinCheese/