Ron’s Cheese wins Best Curd at the Wisconsin State Fair

(WFRV) – A blue ribbon for a local cheesemaker at the Wisconsin State Fair, more than 400 entries competed in 49 classes.

We took a closer look at why the award for Best Curd went to the team at Ron’s Cheese in Luxemburg.

Ron’s has a retail store in Luxemburg, they also have cheese for sale at several grocery stores. The State Fair competitions are already underway but you haven’t missed the big event in West Allis, the fair happens August 5 – 15. Find a full schedule of events at wistatefair.com.

