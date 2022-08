(WFRV) – They have some of the best cheese in the world and they are being noticed with some exciting awards.

Ben Shibler, the cheesemaker for Ron’s Wisconsin Cheese visited Local 5 Live with details on winning the World Dairy Expo Cheese Contest, what types of cheese they make, what sets them apart and where to shop.

Ron’s Wisconsin Cheese is located at 124 Main Street in Luxemburg. Find a grocery store locator, plus information on gift boxes at linktr.ee/ronswicheese.