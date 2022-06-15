(WFRV) – You might know AriensCo as a manufacturer of outdoor power equipment but they also have a hospitality division, offering incredible event venues.

Round Lake Farms is the newest offering and Food & Beverage Lead Rane Cegelski visited Local 5 Live today along with Event Planner Jillian Reynolds with a peek of what you can expect when you book an event here.

Round Lake Farms is located at N7287 Round Lake Road in Brillion. Learn more about planning an event with AriensCo Hospitality at arienscohospitality.com.