(WFRV) – The popular rummage sale to benefit Green Lake Area Animal Shelter is coming up.

You can donate to get early access to this sale to score some of the best finds. A $20 donation earns you the opportunity to shop between 3 and 7 pm on Thursday, August 24th!

Set your own prices, all proceeds benefit the animals at GLAAS.

The sale is open to the public Friday, August 25th, and Saturday, August 26th

8:30 am until 4:00 pm on both days.

Learn more at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064502601060





