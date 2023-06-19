(WFRV)- Go fly a kite. It used to be an insult, but now it’s just a fun activity that you can do. Why not join other people who also like flying kites? Look no further than the Fly a Kite Festival in Green Bay.

It’s the 10th year of this free family activity. Enjoy watching kites fly at Nicolet Airport. There are many more activities at the festival like face painting, kite decorating, mascots, and so much more.

This event is free to the public and they ask that you don’t park at the airport. They ask that you head to Celebration Church at 3475 Humboldt Road. They will have a shuttle that will bring you to the airport.

For more information head to flyakitefest.org.