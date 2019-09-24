Run for the Hill of It 5K Trail Run – Oct. 12th

(WFRV) – Run for the Hill of It is a 5K Trail Run that challenges runners to run three miles and then tackle “The Big Hill” a.k.a. Triangle Hill.

They will also be hosting the Little Hill Racers Kids Run so the entire family can get involved.

These are fun and challenging events for the family to get some exercise but also enjoy nature.

Registration is $25 and all proceeds directly benefit the Baird Creek Greenway.

It takes place, October 12th starting at 9 am, with the kids run starting at 8:45 am.

For more details, including registration, head to bairdcreek.org/runforthehillofit.