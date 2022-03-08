(WFRV) – Run for a reason – or walk. Dr. Rolf Luloff and Kesley O’Donnell Mauthe visited Local 5 Live with details on this event and how it benefits The Brain Center of Green Bay.

For more, head to braincentergb.org/running-for-a-reason.

“Running isn’t for everyone, but better brain health is.” Rolf Lulloff, MD

Join us as we follow Rolf Lulloff, MD as he prepares to run the 126th Boston Marathon.

Rolf, a lifelong runner who has completed 4 previous Boston Marathons and will embark on his 5th at the age of 80 in April 2022.

During his journey and training for the Boston Marathon, we will showcase the pillars of brain health and how they will guide Rolf through this journey and educate the community on what we can be doing to better our brain health.

Along the way, we will showcase members of Team Rolf, familiar faces, community leaders, and members on what they proactively do to take care of their brains. And we invite you to join Team Rolf by sharing across social media what you are doing! Make sure to tag us @braincentergb and by using #formybrainhealth #runningforareason.

All donors will receive an exclusive thank you item for their gift. Donations of $1,000 or more will receive special Mile Sponsor distinction on the campaign website.

All of the dollars raised throughout this campaign will go directly to the programming offered through the Brain Center of Green Bay.