(WFRV) – He’s ‘Running for a Reason’ and now it’s just a week away from Dr. Rolf Lulloff’s quest to conquer the Boston Marathon.

Dr. Lulloff visited Local 5 Live along with his daughter-in-law, Elizabeth who will be at his side with details on the event.

You can join in on the fun for a watch party, it’s happening April 18 from 5 – 7 pm at the Brain Center offices, 2801 S. Webster Avenue in Green Bay. They’re in the lower level of the CP Center. RSVP at braincentergb.org.