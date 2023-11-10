(WFRV)- A local group of tree experts joins a national effort to provide services for nationally recognized cemeteries.

Saluting Branches is a non-profit organization that was founded in 2015 by a group of arborists with the mission to honor and assist veterans by providing tree care services at national cemeteries and other veteran properties.

Through united efforts the treecare and landscape industry can show their support for our troops by helping to make their final resting places a safe and beautiful environment for all who visit.

For more information about Saluting Branches, head to salutingbranches.org.