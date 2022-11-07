(WFRV) – It’s a chance to double your impact during the most important time of the year for the Salvation Army.

Volunteer and Development Specialist, Kristine Schmidt stopped by Local 5 Live with details on this week’s Christmas Campaign Kickoff event, plus a special guest joins in with details on the Costumed Caroler, a popular fundraising event that is a local take on the Masked Singer.

Register to ring at registertoring.com. Remember even an hour of your time makes a huge difference!

Get your tickets for the Costumed Caroler event at sagreenbay.org. The event will be livestreamed on their Facebook page.