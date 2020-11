(WFRV) – It’s a fun annual event that Local 5 Live was a part of in 2019.

This year, the Salvation Army’s Costumed Caroler event is virtual, and still helping a great cause.

Nicole Hanley stopped by Local 5 Live with details and how you can take part from home.

The Costumed Caroler event is live-streamed December 3 at 5:30 pm. Just head to their Facebook event page to take part and be sure to order your Watch Party Box with some extra gifts and ability to help choose the winner.