(WFRV) – From workouts, to group classes, and family activities, the Salvation Army Kroc Center is a great resource for the community.

Senior Kroc Officer, Major Malinda O’Neil joined Local 5 Live with updates on how the Kroc has adjusted to keep staff and members safe.

The Kroc Center is located at 1315 Lime Kiln Rd. in Green Bay. Reach out to the staff with questions by calling 920-884-5007 and see class schedules at gbkroccenter.org.