Salvation Army looking for volunteers as bell ringing season begins

(WFRV) – The official bell ringing season for the Salvation Army kicks off on November 9th.

It is a critical time of fundraising, to support programs all year long.

There are several ways to donate, even if you are not carrying cash. Simply scan a QR code on the kettle, or use mobile pay options.

You will even find a virtual red kettle at sagreenbay.org

Volunteers are critical to the success of the campaign, with 14,000 one-hour bell-ringing shifts to fill.

Sign up for a shift at registertoring.com

