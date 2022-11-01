(WFRV) – It’s a recipe for a great a time!
Local 5 Live gets a preview of the adults-only event happening this Saturday at Roncalli High School where you can sample your way around the world at the International Food Fair.
For tickets and more information head to roncallicatholicscools.org:
Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022
Doors open at 5 p.m.
Roncalli High School
Hosted by Candice Giesen, Roncalli Catholic Schools director of development
and
Emcee John Jagemann
Make plans to join us for this adult-only event!
*Cuisine from around the world
*International-themed desserts
*Specialty beers and wine
Full Event Schedule:
5 p.m. Doors open
7 p.m. Oral Auction
8 p.m. Ticket to Cash raffle drawing and Money Tree raffle drawing
8:30 p.m. Gift Collections sales end
8:45 p.m. Gift Collections closes
9 p.m. Gift Collections winners announced
9:20 p.m. Tabletops, Trees, Wreaths & More! closes
9:30 p.m. Roncalli HeART Originals closes
All times are approximate depending on the ending of the Oral Auction.
CUISINE INFORMATION
Click on the name of the restaurant to view their website or Facebook page.
Americana Booth: Food prepared and donated by Brix
Mexican Booth: Food prepared and donated by El Tequila Mexican Restaurant
German Booth: Food prepared and donated by Broken Plate Catering
Italian Booth I: Food prepared and donated by Pizza Garden
Italian Booth II: Food prepared and donated by Luigi’s Italian Restaurant
French Booth: Food prepared and donated by Courthouse Pub & Chef Ian Wilsmann
Hawaiian Booth: Food prepared and donated by Chef Myke and Shannon Hollahan, Holla
Restaurant and Food Truck
Chinese Booth: Food prepared and donated by Lucky Bamboo Restaurant
Hmong Booth: Food prepared and donated by Panghia Hang, Kaonou Hang-Vue, with family &
friends
Southern Booth: Food prepared and donated by Brian’s Smokehouse and Food Truck