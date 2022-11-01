(WFRV) – It’s a recipe for a great a time!

Local 5 Live gets a preview of the adults-only event happening this Saturday at Roncalli High School where you can sample your way around the world at the International Food Fair.

For tickets and more information head to roncallicatholicscools.org:

Get ready for the International Food Fair!

Save the Date

Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022

Doors open at 5 p.m.

Roncalli High School

Hosted by Candice Giesen, Roncalli Catholic Schools director of development

and

Emcee John Jagemann

Make plans to join us for this adult-only event!

*Cuisine from around the world

*International-themed desserts

*Specialty beers and wine

Full Event Schedule:

5 p.m. Doors open

7 p.m. Oral Auction

8 p.m. Ticket to Cash raffle drawing and Money Tree raffle drawing

8:30 p.m. Gift Collections sales end

8:45 p.m. Gift Collections closes

9 p.m. Gift Collections winners announced

9:20 p.m. Tabletops, Trees, Wreaths & More! closes

9:30 p.m. Roncalli HeART Originals closes

All times are approximate depending on the ending of the Oral Auction.

CUISINE INFORMATION

Click on the name of the restaurant to view their website or Facebook page.



Americana Booth: Food prepared and donated by Brix

Mexican Booth: Food prepared and donated by El Tequila Mexican Restaurant

German Booth: Food prepared and donated by Broken Plate Catering

Italian Booth I: Food prepared and donated by Pizza Garden

Italian Booth II: Food prepared and donated by Luigi’s Italian Restaurant

French Booth: Food prepared and donated by Courthouse Pub & Chef Ian Wilsmann

Hawaiian Booth: Food prepared and donated by Chef Myke and Shannon Hollahan, Holla

Restaurant and Food Truck

Chinese Booth: Food prepared and donated by Lucky Bamboo Restaurant

Hmong Booth: Food prepared and donated by Panghia Hang, Kaonou Hang-Vue, with family &

friends

Southern Booth: Food prepared and donated by Brian’s Smokehouse and Food Truck