(WFRV)- Call it a home run for Santa as he joins forces with the Green Bay Blue Ribbons Baseball Team for the Hot Stove Holiday Fundraiser and Toy Drive.

In this segment, Blue Ribbons players and staff discuss the great raffle items you can win and how they are making sure all kids have something under the tree this year.

The Hot Stove Holiday Fundraiser and Toy Drive is on this Sunday(11/26) from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Townline Pub & Grill.

For more information, head to blueribbonsbaseball.com.