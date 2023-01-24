(WFRV) – The sap will be running soon and there’s a local family who is ready to turn it into an entire line of maple goodies.

Becky and Kenna Jorns visited Local 5 Live with a look at what you can shop from Sap Happy Maple products.

Sap Happy Maple Products are available at the following spots:

The Bakery Bar Kewaunee, WI

Caffe’ Tlazo Algoma, WI

The Cherry Hut, Fish Creek, WI (closed for winter)

Cherryland Shell Gas Station, Sturgeon Bay, WI

DENN Sturgeon Bay, WI (closed for winter)

Door 44 Winery Sturgeon Bay, WI

Door Peninsula Winery Sturgeon Bay, WI

Ephraim Coffee Lab Ephraim, WI

Greens N Grains, Egg Harbor WI

Healthy Way Market Sturgeon Bay, WI

Hyline Orchard, Fish Creek, WI

Kavarna Coffeehouse Green Bay, WI

LoCo WisCo Green Bay, WI

Naturally Delightful Green Bay, WI

North Water Bakery/Deli & Captain’s Galley Room Algoma, WI

Pharmhouse Market, Luxemburg, WI

Pioneer Pantry Brussels, WI

Renards Cheese Sturgeon Bay, WI

Scaturo’s Baking Company & Cafe Sturgeon Bay, WI

Sweet Willow, DePere, WI

Waseda Farms Bailey’s Harbor, WI

Zero Sum Door County Sister Bay, WI