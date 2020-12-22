Sara Lee Potato Bread Panini recipe from Chef Jyll

(WFRV) – Have you ever cooked with potato bread? Chef Jyll from Gather on Broadway shares a delicious recipe for vegetarian panini.

Butternut Squash Panini with Hazelnut Butter (makes 4 sandwiches)

1 lb butternut squash, peeled and diced into 1 inch cubes

1 Tbs maple syrup or brown sugar

2 Tbs extra virgin olive oil

salt and pepper

8 oz fresh mozzarella, sliced thinly

1/4 cup hazelnuts, chopped

1/4 cup unsalted butter

6 sage leaves, chopped

8 slices Sara Lee Potato Bread

Olive oil spray

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Drizzle squash with maple syrup, olive oil and a generous sprinkle of salt and pepper. Spread on a foil lined baking sheet in a single layer and roast until softened and fork tender. Remove from oven and once cool enough, smash together with a fork. Set aside.

In a small, dry sauté pan, toast the hazelnuts until lightly golden. Add the butter and sage and cook together for one minute. Add a pinch of salt and pepper and set aside to cool.

Lay mozzarella slices on 4 pieces of Sara Lee Potato Bread. Spread 1-2 Tbs hazelnut butter over the mozzarella, then top with squash . Top the squash with another piece of bread. Lightly spray both sides of the sandwich with olive oil spray and grill in a panini machine (or stovetop) until golden. Serve immediately.