(WFRV) – This Saturday is the first Saturday Farmers Market.
Emily from Downtown Green Bay visited Local 5 Live along with vendor Jessica Raymond from True Roots with details on what you can find and how Farmers Markets benefit the community.
Details from downtowngreenbay.com:
- Saturdays, May 28 – October 29 from 7 a.m. to Noon
- South Washington St. & Doty St.
- 75+ local vendors will line the streets to offer the community fresh produce, baked goods, carry out foods, coffee & teas, meats, cheeses, flowers & plants, handcrafted goods, soaps, and even more.
- Free yoga from 8 – 8:45 a.m.
- Live music by local talent from 9 – 11:30 a.m.
- Pick up a free tote bag for your market finds courtesy of BayCare Clinic!
- Saturday Farmers Market Family Days will take place on the last market of each month, June – October. Details will be posted here soon!