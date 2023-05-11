What is Saturday Sundae? Grab a spoon and dig in to the details with the Oilerie. First 200 people in the store get a free sundae topped with strawberries and their delicious balsamic vinegar.

If you want to try the Keto Cod the recipe is below.

Curt’s Keto Cod

Ingredients

1 pound Cod

2 Tablespoon Butter

1 Cup Heavy Cream

2 Tablespoon Pesto

2 Tablespoon Capers

Instructions

Season the cod with Curt’s Table Spice

Dust it with flour

In a large skillet over medium heat, fry the cod in the butter for 1 – 3 minutes per side, until browned.

Lower the heat and add the cream, pesto & capers to the pan. Raise the heat to a slow boil, stirring until the sauce thickens, about 3 minutes.

Side dish idea: sautée green beans, onions, cherry tomatoes and mushrooms in Orange Extra Virgin Olive Oil. Add a splash of Rosemary Extra Virgin Olive Oil and cook until the beans are tender.

