(WFRV) – It’s the most wonderful time of the year for Girl Scout Cookie fans and the local sale starts this week.
Scouting family the Hogues visited Local 5 Live with a look at this year’s flavors, where the proceeds go, and how you can buy.
This year’s flavors include:
*Thin Mints
*Peanut Butter Patties
*Caramel DeLites, Lemonades
*Trefoils (new name, same delicious shortbread cookie)
*Peanut Butter Sandwich
*Toast-Yay
*Adventurefuls
*Caramel Chocolate Chip (gluten-free)
*new, online-only, Raspberry Rally.
If you don’t have a Girl Scout knocking on your door this year, text COOKIE to 59618 or head to girlscouts.org, find cookies, enter zip code.