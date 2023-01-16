(WFRV) –  It’s the most wonderful time of the year for Girl Scout Cookie fans and the local sale starts this week.

Scouting family the Hogues visited Local 5 Live with a look at this year’s flavors, where the proceeds go, and how you can buy.

This year’s flavors include:

                *Thin Mints

                *Peanut Butter Patties

                *Caramel DeLites, Lemonades

                *Trefoils (new name, same delicious shortbread cookie)

                *Peanut Butter Sandwich

                *Toast-Yay

                *Adventurefuls

                *Caramel Chocolate Chip (gluten-free)

                *new, online-only, Raspberry Rally.

 If you don’t have a Girl Scout knocking on your door this year, text COOKIE to 59618 or head to girlscouts.org, find cookies, enter zip code.