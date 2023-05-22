(WFRV)- Can Shaw be your new best friend? Shaw is currently a foster dog with Lucky 7 Dog Rescue in Green Bay. Lucky 7 helps owners with the adoption process and beyond. They educate the new owner on everything they need to know about their new family member.

Lucky 7 has been saving animals since 2015 and don’t plan on stopping any time soon. They are a volunteer-based non-profit organization. They do get cats but are primarily a dog rescue. They are always looking for fosters and if you are interested you are encouraged to apply.

For more information head to lucky7dogrescue.com.