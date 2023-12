(WFRV)- Get ready to “Feast around the Fox Cities” with delicious meals from local businesses.

In this segment, Maddie Jack from Fox Cities CVB and Bryan Maves from Café Aquila discuss this new culinary event and the impact this will have on businesses in the area.

Get your “passport” on their website. Feast around the Fox Cities takes place from January 2nd to the 31st.

For more information about the event, visit foxcities.org/feast-fox-cities/.