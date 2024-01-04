(WFRV)- Climb your way into fitness this year with an Odyssey Climbing + Fitness membership. Whether you’re a first-time climber or an expert, they have the wall for you.

Are you looking to jump-start your climbing journey? They have an Intro to Climbing course. This course is an 8-week membership program that provides you full access to Odyssey Climbing + Fitness. It includes rental gear, Top Rope Belay Class, and climbing technique classes.

Odyssey Climbing + Fitness is located at 686 Mike McCarthy Way in Ashwaubenon.

For more information, head to odysseyclimbing.com.