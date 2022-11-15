(WFRV) – The votes are in, and Scoops Ice Cream House in Chilton makes some of the best desserts in the nation.

At the North American Ice Cream Association Conference in Fort Worth, Texas the team received four awards for their Milk Chocolate, Death by Chocolate, Madagascar Vanilla, and Strawberry.

The owner explains what sets their ice cream apart in this segment on Local 5 LIVE.

You can taste it for yourself at Scoops Ice Cream House located at 131 E Chestnut Street, Chilton.

Learn more about the business at Scoopsicecreamhouse.com