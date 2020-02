(WFRV) – The annual Scrabble Bee is not just fun, it’s also an important program for our community.

The Scrabble Bee is a great way to raise funds for Literacy Green Bay with dinner, cash bar, live music, and more.

It’s happening Thursday, March 5 from 5:30 – 9:00 pm at The Swan Club in De Pere.

For more details, click here.