(WFRV) – It’s a celebration of art in the form of film.

Ian Teal stopped by Local 5 Live with a closer look at just some of the films featured at the Weyauwega International Film Festival and how you can watch.

The Weyauwega Film Festival runs tomorrow, November 9 through November 12. All films are screened at the Gerold Opera House in Weywauwega with a full bar and restaurant menu.

Details from wegafilm.com:

Our 12th annual festival features 56 films from around the globe. Twenty one films feature Wisconsin connections including The Great Weyauwega Train Derailment, the new documentary about the 1996 train derailment which screens Saturday, November 12th at Noon. All films screen at the historic Gerold Opera House in Weyauwega, Wisconsin. The Gerold features a full bar and menu from the Wega Bistro. Stay for the day! Most films are followed by Q&A’s with the filmmakers after the screenings.

The Psychofest section of WIFF features Horror, Thrillers and Sci- Fi shorts and features. It is our annual tribute to Robert Bloch who wrote the novel PYSCHO while living in Weyauwega after being inspired by the nearby Ed Gein murders in Plainfield, Wisconsin. Friday, November 11th, Psychofest features 12 films starting at 7pm.

Jean-Luc Godard’s Breathless, the 1960 French New Wave classic will screen Wednesday, November 9th at 7:30pm. Starring Jean-Paul Belmondo as a wandering criminal named Michel, and Jean Seberg as his American girlfriend Patricia. The film was Godard’s first feature-length work and represented Belmondo’s breakthrough as an actor.

Our other classic film is Trooper Hook, the racially charged Western from 1957 starring Barbara Stanwyck. Screens for free on Thursday, November 10th at 1:30pm.

Our closing night film is A Life on the Farm, the bizarre documentary about a strange lost film from England.