(WFRV)- Could Couch be your New Best Friend?

He is two months old and weighs 12 pounds. He is all about playtime while sharing lots of puppy breath kisses. Couch is going to bring tons of excitement and energy to his new loving home.

He is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, and goes home with a starter bag of food and a certificate for a free vet exam.

The Wisconsin Humane Society is offering Low-Cost Pet Vaccines on Friday, September 22, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

To adopt Couch, head to wihumane.org.