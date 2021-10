OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) - The brand new 'Fab Lab' in Oshkosh North High School is giving students a chance to get hand on experience with real world machines.

Jeff Cysiewski, a Systems Mentor at the Fab Lab said, "Learning how to use some of this new equipment, especially the CNC equipment, there's so much need for help right now we don't have the people to run the machines, so learning to run the stuff is huge. This technology we have today compared to what I used 30 years ago is so different."