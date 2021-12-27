Second Wind Dreams at Woodside Senior Communities helps families living with dementia

(WFRV) – At Woodside Senior Communities, a program called Second Wind Dreams helps employees and families of those living with dementia.

Local 5 Live visits Woodside with a closer look at the eye-opening experience of what life is really like for their loved ones and residents.

The Alzheimer’s Support Group for Family Caregivers meets the 3rd Tuesday of each month at 5 pm at Woodside Lutheran Home starting in January, for more information, call the number below and ask for group leader Becky.

Woodside Senior Communities is located at 1040 Pilgrim Way in Ashwaubenon. Reach out to them with questions at 920-499-1481, online at woodsideseniorcommunities.org. You can also message them on Facebook.

