(WFRV)- The Glass Arts Festival returns for another year to the Bergstrom-Mahler Museum of Glass.

This festival shows off all the fantastic designs glass can make. Admission is free and you can enjoy live music, Glass Blowing Demonstrations, Artisan Food and Beverages, and more.

You will find the Bergstrom-Mahler Museum of Glass at 165 North Park Avenue. Parking is limited at the museum, but you can park at any downtown lots including those by City Hall.

For more information head to bmmglass.com/glass-arts-festival/.