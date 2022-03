(WFRV) – You know him as a regular on our show with his wife Kerry in Coaching with Kerry, but Life Coach Brad Bordini is a talented musician.

He visited Local 5 Live today with a listen and details on where you can see him live.

See Brad live March 24, 6:30 – 8 pm (doors open at 3 pm) at La Vie Boheme, 421 George Street in De Pere.

Brad’s album “Fall Back Home” is available now on all streaming platforms.

Keep up with the latest events and music on his Facebook page.