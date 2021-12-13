See over 1 million lights at the Winter Wonders Lights Display

(WFRV) – It’s a popular event in the Milwaukee area where you can see more than one million lights.

Director of Boerner Botanical Gardens, Shirley Walczak spoke to Local 5 Live with details on the Winter Wonders Lights Display in Hales Corner.

It runs through January 2, details from winterwonders.org:

Celebrate the wonders of the season with spectacular lights!

Dramatic lighting techniques and fantastic displays make this drive-through holiday lights show a feast for the eyes and the spirits!

Gather with family and friends to enjoy the illuminated forests and fields of the Boerner Arboretum and Whitnall Park.

Best part? It is COVID-19 safe – you can enjoy it all from the comfort and safety of your own car!

Featuring:

Over 1,000,000 LED Lights

Scenic 1.5 mile drive thru route

Holiday gift bag giveaways

Drive by Santa visit every night