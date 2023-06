(WFRV)- It’s summer and that means green grass, hot temps, and yard work. But what if your grass isn’t as green as you would hope?

Seefeldt Turf Pros and Plowing are here to save the day. With ambitious, hard-working, detail-oriented, and goal-minded people, Seefeldt Turf Pros and Plowing can solve your problem. From patchy grass to plants not getting enough water Seefeldt Turf Pros and Plowing is here to help.

For more information head to turfandplowing.com.