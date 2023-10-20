(WFRV)- With Medicare open enrollment underway, how do you select the best plan for you?

In this segment, Jeff Balistriere (also known as Medicare Jeff) from United Advantage Group and Kyle Bryntesen from Shoreline Credit Union discuss how to select the best plan for you and how education matters with Medicare.

Medicare Jeff has a location inside the Shoreline Credit Union Branch at 2354 East Mason Street in Green Bay. You can also give him a call at (920)-362-0885, and he will meet you at your home.

For more information, head to unitedadvantages.com.