(WFRV) – No matter the season, we all want to look our best and no matter your skin tone, you can create a perfect finish in just minutes with Culler Beauty.

The powerful combination of our Primer and Foundation will have you looking flawless in minutes. The Self-Adjusting Foundation instantly matches to your skin tone, creating the perfect shine-free finish. The Transformation Primer smooths and softens the skin as it works to visibly reduce fine lines and wrinkles. The finishing touch is our HA Lash Enhancer to promote fuller, thicker, healthier looking lashes.

Our Medium works well with most skin tones, and is especially great during the summer months when you may have a tanner skin tone. If you have very fair skin the Light foundation will work

best.

﻿Key Benefits

Order now and mention Local 5 Live and you’ll get:

40% off the Ultimate Beauty Package (foundation and primer)

Free shipping

To order call 800-943-0997.