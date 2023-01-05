(WFRV) – Self-care is a big goal for many people all year ‘round.

Moxie Boutique Salon in De Pere offers so many services under one roof with a variety of techniques from massages to hair to manicures. Casey, Megan, and Cassy visited Local 5 Live with a look at how they can help you treat yourself in the New Year.

Cassy is offering 50% off all gel manicures for the months of January and February.

Moxie Boutique Salon is located at 1700 Sand Acres Drive. For a link to schedule an appointment, just head to their Facebook page.