(WFRV) – Stroll through downtown De Pere and sip on your favorite hard seltzers or discover some new ones!

Tina from Definitely De Pere stopped by Local 5 Live along with Heather from Alpha Delights with details on next Saturday’s ‘Seltzer Stroll’ event.

Date: Saturday | March 25

Time: 1:00 – 5:00 pm

Seltzer Stroll features hard seltzer samples from local and national breweries as well as signature food items and exclusive in-store specials at a variety of downtown businesses. Shake off the winter blues with an afternoon of refreshments, fun and exploring the mix of shops, bars and eateries downtown De Pere has to offer!

Tickets: The cost to attend is $25.00 and includes a variety of seltzers samples, lite bites from downtown restaurants, and special promotions from downtown retailers. Tickets are available for purchase online or at the Definitely De Pere office located at 117 N Wisconsin St. Only 300 tickets available.

Check-In: Check-in will take place on the east side at the Definitely De Pere office, 117 N Wisconsin St (inside the Studebaker Building across from Seroogy’s), and on the west side at After: A Social Club, 365 Main Ave (behind ComedyCity Theatre, back entrance), beginning at 12:45 pm. Please be prepared to show your ID to receive your seltzer tasting/coupon card and wristband.

Must be 21+ to participate.

2023 Participating Businesses

The Abbey Bar , 303 Reid St | Uncle Mike’s cinnamon sugar pretzel bites; $3 feature beer, $3 feature mixer, $9.95 feature appetizer and $9.95 feature burger | Waterbird Vodka Transfusion

After: A Social Club , 365 Main Ave (back entrance) | White Claw Vodka Wild Cherry

Art Connective , 353 Main Ave (back entrance) | 25% off all gift items | Stateside Seltzer Dragonfruit Mango

Bosse’s News & Tobacco , 107 N Broadway | Buy one CAO white chocolate truffle and Irish cream small cigar ($3.20), get a CAO cherry vanilla small cigar free | Crook & Marker Espresso Martini

Delights Cafe , 143 N Wisconsin St | Argentinian chorizo sliders and exotic cookies | Truly Classic Lime Margarita

Fancy Treasures , 307 Reid St | Check in and follow on Facebook to receive $5 off a $25+ purchase | Stateside Pineapple Coconut

Grace Mae , 377 Main Ave (back entrance) | 30% off select items; giveaway entry with purchase | White Claw Peach

hey, daisy , 124 N Broadway | Free gift with a purchase of $40 or more | Press Blackberry Hibiscus

La Vie Taverne , 421 George | Pub mix | Truly Vodka Pineapple Cranberry

Lewis Rose Design , 622 George St | 20% off one item (in stock or special order) | Corona Blueberry Açaí

The Longbranch , 335 Main Ave | King Pin Pizza; Specials on a variety of hard seltzers and Tribute Brewing beers | Mamitas Tequila Sunrise

Market Street Boutique , 117 N Wisconsin St | Up to 75% off select styles | GB LINKS Permanent Jewelry: select 14k solid gold bracelets for $75 and free charm with purchase over $50 | Press Pomegranate Ginger

McGeorge’s Pub , 415 George St | Sub sliders | Dogfish Strawberry Lemonade Vodka Crush

ONE OF ONE GALLERY , 365 Main Ave | $15 e-gift card with a $30 minimum purchase (one per customer) | Lone River Ranchrita

Pub 338 , 338 Main Ave | Spicy cheese curds | White Claw Vodka Pineapple

The Puddle Duck , 124 N Broadway (back entrance) | Free gift with purchase | White Claw Blackberry

Rock & Body Shop , 609 George St | Enter to win a self care basket | Lone River Ranch Water Original

SmithMaker Artisan Co. , 116 N Broadway | BOGO 50% off all candles and bars of soap | Wisco Seltzer Black Raspberry

Stella’s , 401 Main Ave | TBA | White Claw Vodka Peach

Studio Reverie , 105 S Broadway | Enter to win a $25 gift card and candle with your purchase | Lone River Spicy Ranch Water

Studio Rouge , 407 Main Ave | Purse sale and free gift with purchase over $10 | Crook & Marker Strawberry Margarita Hibiscus