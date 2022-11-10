(WFRV) – During the holidays, you may see family members for the first time in a while.

Attorney Justin Randall from Hooper Law Office visited Local 5 Live along with Carrie Esselman from the Fox Valley Memory Project with how to recognize when changes need to be addressed and how they can help.

Hooper Law is offering a complimentary seminar, Wednesday, November 16. You can attend at either 2 pm or 6 pm. It’s happening at the Neville Public Museum in Green Bay.

The seminar is complimentary but please register at estateplanninglive.com and reach out with questions to 920-993-0990.

And to learn more about the Fox Valley Memory Project, visit foxvalleymemoryproject.org.