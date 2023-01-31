(WFRV) – Stand out among the standard flower and chocolates and dazzle your sweetheart with a Singing Valentine!

The Men’s Barbershop Chorus from the Fox Valleyaires visited Local 5 Live with details on how to order plus a performance.

Details from foxvalleyaires.com:

Dazzle your sweetest with a Singing Valentine!



We will send a quartet in formal attire to your loved one’s home, workplace, or just about anywhere else to surprise them with a long stem red rose, a customized card, and two love songs! We’ll also take a photo with your loved one and the quartet.



The valentines will be delivered on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 from 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM. The cost is $50, and balloons or extra roses can be added for an additional charge.



To order a valentine, simply call Richard Staedt at 920-734-9495. He can answer any questions you have and schedule your surprise gift to your sweetheart!