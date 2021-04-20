Senior Life Expo at the Green Bay Kroc Center, Wednesday 8 am – 1 pm

(WFRV) – It’s an opportunity to visit with vendors, discuss important topics, and enjoy entertainment from local artists.

Tim from the Salvation Army Kroc Center in Green Bay joined Local 5 Live with details on the Senior Life Expo and what it will look like this year.

The Senior Life Expo is happening this Wednesday at the Green Bay Kroc Center from 8 am – 1 pm.

There will be entertainment, raffle prizes, and demos from fitness and arts. This community event is free to attend. Masks and screening will be required.

For details, head to gbkroccenter.org/seniorlifeexpo.