Senior Life Expo at the Green Bay Kroc Center

(WFRV) – For those at or near retirement age, the Green Bay Kroc Center has a special event coming up.

Tim spoke to Local 5 Live with details on this year’s Senior Life Expo.

The Green Bay Kroc Center’s Senior Life Expo is October 6 from 8 am – 12:30 pm. There will be over 50 vendors on topics like healthy cooking, staying active, education in retirement, planned giving and more.

Door prizes and live entertainment from the Greatest Hits Polka Band and Frank Hermans of Let Me Be Frank Productions will also be there.

Flu shots will be available.

This event is free to attend. For more information, head to gbkroccenter.org/seniorlifeexpo

