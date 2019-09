(WFRV) – It’s fall fashion week at Apricot Lane so take advantage and update your fall wardrobe.

September 9 – 15 you can get 20% off plus a free gift when you spend $75.

You can find Apricot Lane at Bay Park Square Mall in Green bay and at the Fox River Mall in Appleton.

Shop online at greenbay.shopalb.com to cover both locations at once.