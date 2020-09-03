September workshops from Green Bay Floral and Greenhouse

(WFRV) – It may be back to school season but kids aren’t the only ones who can learn something new.

Green Bay Floral and Greenhouse is offering some fun classes to add a decorative touch to your home this fall.

Owner, Tyler Arkens joined Local 5 Live with some highlights.

The Fall Wreath Workshop is September 15, 17, 29. The Beer Can Succulent workshop is September 9.

Green Bay Floral and Greenhouse is located at 1263 Shawano Avenue in Green Bay. Find them online at greenbayfloral.net and on Facebook.

