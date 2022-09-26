(WFRV) – Your morning is about to get a lot easier because a local coffee shop is expanding!

Seth Lenz visited Local 5 Live with details on the newest location for Seth’s Coffee, plus a look at some of the delicious food options available in addition to coffee.

Seth’s Coffee now has three locations in the Valley, the newest being 1390 Popp Ln in Grand Chute.

Additional locations can be found at:

Seth’s Coffee & Bake Shop

106 E. Main Street

Little Chute, WI 54140

Seth’s Drive Thru

323 E Washington St.

Appleton, WI 54911

Order online for curbside pick up or take out at sethscoffee.com.